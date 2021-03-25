Press release from Mountain BizWorks:

After a highly competitive round of applications, Mountain BizWorks is pleased to unveil the 9 Western North Carolina-based companies selected for the 10th cohort of the ScaleUp program, which begins on Friday, March 26 and runs through the end of May.

Despite the negative impact of the pandemic, these companies have demonstrated a compelling opportunity for growth and economic impact. Through ScaleUp, the companies will receive intensive growth-management training, connect with experienced mentors, and receive access-to-capital support.

“We believe that in any crisis, there lies opportunity,” says Kareen Boncales, the Entrepreneurship Program Manager at Mountain BizWorks. “For this cohort, we chose companies that we felt are positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and meaningfully expand within WNC.”

The 9 companies will join more than 120 alumni that have been served by ScaleUp since its launch in 2015. To date, the program has had a diverse group of participants spanning a multitude of industries and hailing from all corners of WNC. Continuing this tradition, nearly two-thirds of this year’s cohort are women or people of color, and four are from rural communities.

“Our region’s recovery from the pandemic will be led in large part by our small businesses. These nine companies accepted into the tenth ScaleUp cohorts have excellent potential and are reflective of how entrepreneurship can move our region forward,” says Matt Raker, Mountain BizWorks’ executive director.

The following 9 accepted companies will be actively building their ScaleUp growth plan as members of the 10th cohort:

AS Appliance Repair

AS Appliance Repair is a local major household appliance repair center servicing Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. At AS Appliance Repair we put customers first.

Asheville Glamping

Asheville Glamping helps more people discover the restoration that comes from sleeping under the stars. Our elevated camping experiences means there is no need to rough it while creating lasting memories in the great outdoors.

Blackbird Landscapes

Blackbird Landscapes is a Madison County, NC landscape firm offering high-quality landscape design, installation, and care with a focus on native plants and creating inviting habitats for pollinators, birds, and humans alike.

Hummingbird Candle Co.

At Hummingbird Candles we strive to promote self care by providing unique & fun experiences during our BYOB Candle Making Experiences, create fair wage jobs by hiring Women to hand pour our Eco-Friendly Luxury Candles, and to always be activists by giving back to organizations that support women locally and globally!

Mountain Laurel Digital

Mountain Laurel Digital is a full service digital marketing agency collaborating with brands looking to build a better tomorrow. Our digital marketing partnerships cover a wide range of service offerings, including ad management, market research, actionable SEO, brand messaging and digital content strategy. At Mountain Laurel Digital, we collaborate with purpose driven brands and people.

Proxy Home Services, Inc.

Proxy delivers the most experienced team of home watch professionals in the region, dedicated to serving the owners of luxury second homes.

Skin Spa Asheville

Skin Spa Asheville is a boutique spa established in 2013 and is conveniently located in the Historic Haywood Park Hotel in the heart of downtown Asheville. Skin Spa specializes in whole body wellness with customized Spa Packages, Advanced Skin Care Facials and, Massage Therapy.

Sow True Seed

Sow True Seed is a collection of over 600 types of GMO-free vegetable, herb and flower seeds. We proudly carry heirloom, organic and small farmer-grown varieties. It is our mission to encourage seed saving for a resilient food system. Supporting food security and seed diversity since 2009.

Spillway Bridge

Downtown Marion’s premier gathering place for outstanding live music, meeting of old and new friends, and a great selection of brews and top shelf spirits. The Spillway where there are no strangers, just friends you haven’t met yet.

More details on the ScaleUp program can be found at ScaleUpWNC.com