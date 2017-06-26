Press release from Mountain BizWorks:

Mountain BizWorks is pleased to announce a full roster of small business training courses designed to help start and expand small enterprises in Western North Carolina.

The Mountain BizWorks Foundations Business Planning Class is geared toward aspiring and existing entrepreneurs in the start-up phase. Over the course of six weeks participants take an aerial perspective of their business operations, financials, research and development, and marketing strategies. They walk out with a comprehensive business plan and concrete steps to succeed.

The Alpine Class is Mountain BizWorks’ newest small business course and is designed for entrepreneurs past the start-up phase and ready for growth. Throughout the five week course, participants will review every step of their business model and work with peers and coaches to make improvements and a plan to scale up.

Franzi Charen, co-director of Industrial Commons, will present Cooperative 101: Think Outside the Boss on August 23 at 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Participants will explore ways to start, join, or transition into a cooperatively owned business and how b-corps can transform communities and build better businesses.

Mountain BizWorks has partnered with Pisgah Legal Services for a presentation and Q&A on the basics of corporate law for small businesses on August 1st at 9:00am to 10:30am.

Registration is now open for classes scheduled to take place between July 25th and the end of November. A full schedule of courses and a link to register is available on our website.

“Some of the most successful Western North Carolina business owners have gone through our training programs,” says Kimberly Hunter, Entrepreneurship Program Manager. “Hi-Wire Brewing, French Broad Chocolate Lounge….the list goes on. Our unique model of peer-to-peer learning not only strengthens our clients’ business acumen, it also builds solid relationships and amazing networking opportunities. We are thrilled to be able to offer even more training in 2017.”

The training makes a big impact. Sadrah Schadel co-founder of No Evil Foods in Asheville, NC says, “We took Mountain BizWorks Foundations class before we launched the business and it was an invaluable resource. It really helped us figure out our pricing and unit costs as we started out.”

In a recent survey of Mountain BizWorks clients 76 percent of the respondents report an increase in business revenue and and 74 percent report an increase in profitability after graduating from a Mountain BizWorks small business class.