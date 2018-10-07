Press release from the Jackson County NAACP:

RE-SCHEDULED WNC Mountain Moral Monday

The Jackson County NC NAACP’s Mountain Moral Monday is Re-Scheduled for October 15 — at the Gazebo across from the Macon County Courthouse, Main Street, Franklin NC. The 5:00 pm Event Header will be Geoff McBride from ”The Voice” with guitar accompaniment.

The Keynote speaker is new NC NAACP Conference President, The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman whose address advocates “A Moral Public Policy Will Help Us All.” Other speakers, all local residents, are planned to focus on: A Living Wage, Quality Affordable Housing, Impact of Closing Angel Hospital’s L&D Unit and The Opioid Epidemic.

The public is invited “Shine or Rain—but Not Hurricane” to bring their friends, families and folding chairs. The event expects to conclude by 7:00 pm.