Press release from MountainCare:

MountainCare is calling on the community to help quickly identify a low-cost or donated space that could be used as an Adult Day Center in Henderson County. Since 2004, Henderson Adult Day has occupied its current building in Flat Rock free of charge under a generous commitment from Pardee Hospital to support this critical service. However, Pardee has announced that the Henderson Adult Day Lease at 114 College Drive will not be renewed in 2021.

Though the Henderson Center has turned hands several times over the years, the program itself has been serving the county for 16 years. In 2019 alone, Henderson Adult Day provided more than 7,438 unique days of service. To ensure continuity of the program, MountainCare will need to secure a new location as quickly as possible before the current lease ends in December.

“Through the years DSS has worked with MountainCare, we have seen the impact that their program has on our community and consider it an invaluable resource,” says Jerrie McFalls, the Director of Henderson County DSS. McFalls also notes that MountainCare is the only Adult Day Services program in the county. Participants are predominantly older adults who need safe, structured, and specialized care due to their physical, cognitive, medical, or social challenges. Attendance reduces the risk of unnecessary placement in care facilities by supporting participants and their caregivers. Furthermore, no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

“MountainCare urgently needs help to ensure that the Henderson community doesn’t lose this vital service, an Adult Day Center,” says Elizabeth Williams, Executive Director of MountainCare. “Adult day centers give people the choice to live at home while still receiving affordable care. They provide respite for caregivers, allowing them to work. They offer socialization and a sense of purpose. But we need the help of the community to support the center – we need to hear that you want this program to remain here, and we need your help to make it happen.”

MountainCare seeks a low-cost or donated space such as a church meeting hall, civic organization facility, former childcare space, or any other unused building that meets state and local requirements. Basic needs include the ability to pass environmental safety and fire inspections, compliance with zoning laws, and handicap accessibility with a ground level entrance. The facility must also include bathrooms, one private office for staff use, and one private room for treatment use. A bonus cost-saving feature would be a kitchen enabling MountainCare to prepare hot and nutritious meals for its participants in-house.

Recognizing that a new space will likely need to be modified for use as an Adult Day Center, MountainCare is also seeking financial support for a capital campaign to fund the cost of relocating. Funds raised will be used to renovate or update a new facility, to purchase necessary equipment and furniture, and to support the new cost of rent. As a community, we are stronger when we work together to support our neighbors in need. Please contact Elizabeth Williams, Executive Director of MountainCare, with leads on possible new locations or questions about the capital campaign, at elizabethw@mtncare.org or by calling 828-820-2152.