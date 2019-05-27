Press release from Mountains Branch Library:
“Why do we love our pets so much?” is an interactive seminar about the joys of pet ownership. Positive reminders and fascinating scientific findings about how and why our emotional and psychological health improves by the laughter, joy, warmth, and affection, we receive from and give to our pets.
Feel free to bring/share photos and stories celebrating your favorite furry friend.
DATE and TIME: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26th from 3:00 – 4:30 PM
LOCATION: Mountains Branch Library, 150 Bills Creek Road, Lake Lure
COST: Free of charge, light refreshments will be served
Funding for this program was generously provided by a grant from the Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.