Press release from Mountains Branch Library:

“Why do we love our pets so much?” is an interactive seminar about the joys of pet ownership. Positive reminders and fascinating scientific findings about how and why our emotional and psychological health improves by the laughter, joy, warmth, and affection, we receive from and give to our pets.

Feel free to bring/share photos and stories celebrating your favorite furry friend.

DATE and TIME: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26th from 3:00 – 4:30 PM

LOCATION: Mountains Branch Library, 150 Bills Creek Road, Lake Lure

COST: Free of charge, light refreshments will be served

Funding for this program was generously provided by a grant from the Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation