Notice from the Mountains Branch Library:

Learn to make easy, homemade, authentic tortillas with Jessica on Monday, July 8, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This program is free and open to anyone. The Mountains Branch Library is located at 150 Bill’s Creek Rd., Lake Lure. For more information, visit rutherfordcountylibrary.org or call 828-287-6392.