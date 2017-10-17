From MountainTrue:
MountainTrue is honored to recognize the following award winners at our 2017 Annual Gathering next Wednesday, Oct. 25:
- 2017 Esther Cunningham Award: Sky Conard
- 2017 Volunteer of the Year: Mark Cobb
- 2017 Volunteer of the Year: Greer Gunby
- 2017 Elected Official of the Year: Doug Dearth
- 2017 Partner of the Year: Asheville Greenworks
- 2017 Green Business of the Year: Appalachian Mountain Brewery
Please join us at our MountainTrue 2017 Annual Gathering next Wednesday, October 25 at New Belgium Brewery to help us honor these outstanding award winners for their commitment to protecting the places we share in Western North Carolina.
Tour New Belgium Brewery Before the Annual Gathering with Fellow MountainTrue Members!
We have reserved a special MountainTrue member-only tour of New Belgium Brewery at 4:30 p.m. on the evening of our Annual Gathering. If you would like to come out early and learn about how New Belgium works its magic, RSVP here.
