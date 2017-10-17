MountainTrue is honored to recognize the following award winners at our 2017 Annual Gathering next Wednesday, Oct. 25:

2017 Esther Cunningham Award: Sky Conard

2017 Volunteer of the Year: Mark Cobb

2017 Volunteer of the Year: Greer Gunby

2017 Elected Official of the Year: Doug Dearth

2017 Partner of the Year: Asheville Greenworks

2017 Green Business of the Year: Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Please join us at our MountainTrue 2017 Annual Gathering next Wednesday, October 25 at New Belgium Brewery to help us honor these outstanding award winners for their commitment to protecting the places we share in Western North Carolina.

Tour New Belgium Brewery Before the Annual Gathering with Fellow MountainTrue Members!