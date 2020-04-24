MountainTrue hosts online info sessions on the Nantahala-Pisgah National Forest Draft Management Plan

Press release from MountainTrue:

MountainTrue kicks off a series of topic-specific online info sessions on the Nantahala-Pisgah National Forest Draft Management Plan on Tuesday, April 28 with a deeper dive into water-related issues. This and future info sessions will take place through the Zoom webinar platform and will include Q&A segments. Tuesday’s Water Info Session will be presented by MountainTrue’s Western Regional Director Callie Moore, who also leads the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Partnership’s Water & Roads Interest Group.

Register at the links below or visit mountaintrue.org to access the webinars and submit questions to our speakers in advance. Each session will begin at 5:30pm and last one hour, including time for questions and answers.

In addition to the topic-specific webinars, MountainTrue’s Public Lands Field Biologist, Josh Kelly, will be doing a reprise of his early April webinar on Sunday, May 3 from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 pm., giving a broader overview of MountainTrue’s perspective on the entire draft Nantahala Pisgah Forest Management Plan. All webinars are offered free of charge.

“The Forest Service has done a good job of balancing the interests of different stakeholders and forest users in the draft plan, but there are still serious deficiencies when it comes to protecting water quality and improving aquatic habitat, “ explains Callie Moore, MountainTrue’s Western Regional Director. “Our hope is that these sessions will answer any lingering questions about how these and other topics will be addressed in the new forest management plan, and will help attendees craft their own public comment to improve the plan.”

The Nantahala-Pisgah National Forest forest management plan has been in development since 2013, and this is the public’s last significant opportunity to have their say. Anyone can comment and submit as many public comments as they like. So, even if you’ve already submitted a comment, you can attend MountainTrue’s online info session to learn more and add your additional concerns to the public record.