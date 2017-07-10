Press release from Henderson County Tourism Development Authority:

The Music on Main Street concert on Friday, August 4 will feature a wide variety of music performed by Gotcha Groove, based out of Marion, NC. They play such favorites as: Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Hurts So Good, I Heard Through the Grapevine, Johnny B. Goode, Living in America, Never Can Say Goodbye, Sir Duke, Unforgettable, Sweet Caroline, and Uptown Funk.

The Classic Car Cruise-In will be showcasing a variety of vintage and antique automobiles. The car owners have a love of automobiles and strive to preserve history through the restoration of these classic cars. The car show is located in front of the Visitor Center, between Allen Street and Caswell Street, which will be closed to traffic. For more information about the car shows call (828) 702-0448

Bring a chair and sit back, relax and enjoy the music from 7-9pm. Seating area opens after 5:30pm; early admission is strictly prohibited. Hendersonville city ordinance prohibits animals in the event area. Alcoholic beverages, backpacks and coolers are prohibited. Admission is free.

In case of inclement weather the concert will be postponed until 8pm; if the weather does not improve by 8pm the performance will be cancelled.

For additional information or a complete concert schedule call the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at (828) 693-9708, 800-828-4244 or go online to visithendersonville.org.

The Music on Main Street concert series is an event of the Henderson County TDA.