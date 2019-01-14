Press release from Friends of the Polk County Public Libraries:

Everyone is invited to attend a free talk by mystery writer Mark Schweizer at the Friends of the Polk County Public Libraries Annual Meeting on Jan. 29.

Based in Tryon, Schweizer is the author of a series of liturgical mysteries featuring choir director/detective Hayden Konig. Set in the fictional North Carolina town of St. Germaine, the series includes such titles as “The Alto Wore Tweed,” “The Baritone Wore Chiffon” and the 15th book in the series, “The Choir Director Wore Out.” For more about Schweizer and his works, visit sjmpbooks.com.

The Friends Annual Meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29 in the Community Room of the Columbus Library at 1289 W. Mills St. In addition to Schweizer’s free talk, complimentary refreshments will be provided. The annual meeting also will include a short regular business meeting of the Friends.