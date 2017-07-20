From the N.C. Dept. of Health & Human Services:
Behavioral Health Listening Session to be Held Thursday in Sylva
RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a listening session on mental health, developmental disabilities and substance use disorder services Thursday, July 20, in Sylva. Feedback will be used in developing a Behavioral Health Strategic Plan for the community- and facility-based service system.
The department will accept public input on any relevant area and is particularly interested in feedback on:
- Access to providers and services
- Affordability of providers and services
- Special populations & conditions (veterans, traumatic brain injuries, autism, etc.)
- Navigating the system
- Improving quality of care
- Integration of physical and behavioral health
Session Time: 2–4 p.m.
Location: Jackson County Department of Social Services
15 Griffin St.
Sylva, NC 28779
Questions or written comments can be sent to: BehavioralHealth@dhhs.nc.gov
