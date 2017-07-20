Behavioral Health Listening Session to be Held Thursday in Sylva

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a listening session on mental health, developmental disabilities and substance use disorder services Thursday, July 20, in Sylva. Feedback will be used in developing a Behavioral Health Strategic Plan for the community- and facility-based service system.

The department will accept public input on any relevant area and is particularly interested in feedback on:

Access to providers and services

Affordability of providers and services

Special populations & conditions (veterans, traumatic brain injuries, autism, etc.)

Navigating the system

Improving quality of care

Integration of physical and behavioral health

Session Time: 2–4 p.m.

Location: Jackson County Department of Social Services

15 Griffin St.

Sylva, NC 28779