Press release:

N.C. Forest Service Nursery Program accepting seedling orders beginning July 3

RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service Nursery Program will begin accepting orders for seedlings July 3. The NCFS produces about 16 million quality seedlings for 47 species of both conifer and hardwoods annually, including an expanded selection of control mass pollinated loblolly pine seedlings. These seedlings offer superior growth, form and disease resistance.

“Trees are one of North Carolina’s greatest renewable resources and an important economic driver in North Carolina, contributing around $24 billion annually to the state’s economy and providing more than 180,000 jobs for North Carolinians through the forest products industry,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

The NCFS nursery program offers a large, reader-friendly catalog for ordering tree seedlings. Landowners can find information about the types of tree species, quantities and costs on the inside pages of the catalog. Each tree description includes information about ideal planting locations and whether a species is typically used for the benefit of wildlife, to restore habitats or as marketable timber.

Hardwoods can be purchased in quantities as small as 10 seedlings, and conifers in quantities as low as 50. For larger orders, the nursery will continue to sell seedlings by the hundreds and thousands. Demand for these seedlings is up, so it is advisable to order early.

Distribution of seedlings begins in the fall, depending on weather conditions. Seedling orders are shipped to one of 13 locations statewide for a small fee or via UPS for a charge. For information on planting trees, people may contact a local county ranger, who can be found on the contact page of the NCFS website at ncforestservice.gov.

Catalogs are available at local NCFS offices, which are located in all 100 N.C. counties. The catalog is also available at the “Tree Seedlings & Nursery Program” link located at ncforestservice.gov. You can also visit the online seedling store at www.buynctrees.com. Seedlings can be ordered by mail or by calling 1-888-NCTREES (1-888-628-7337). Visa or Master Card payments accepted. Completed order forms should be mailed to Seedling Coordinator, 762 Claridge Nursery Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530.