Comment Online Regarding Proposal to Relocate Confederate Monuments from State Capitol Grounds

Raleigh, N.C. – Members of the public may use a new online portal to comment on a proposal to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Four Oaks, N.C.

The online comment portal is available at https://www.ncdcr.gov/comment-relocation-monuments .

At their Sept. 22, 2017 meeting, the North Carolina Historical Commission voted to postpone any decision regarding the petition from the N.C. Department of Administration to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site until their April 2018 meeting. A subcommittee composed of members of the North Carolina Historical Commission was created to study the issue and seek advice and legal opinions from appropriate entities.

At their first meeting Jan. 22, the committee agreed to solicit public comments via an online form.

“I hope that this online comment portal will make it easy and convenient for members of the public to comment on the Department of Administration’s proposal to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Four Oaks, N.C.,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “The North Carolina Historical Commission and the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are very interested in hearing what our citizens have to say on this important topic.”

If you prefer to submit comments via postal mail, please use the following address: N.C. Historical Commission Monuments Committee, Attn: Dr. Kevin Cherry, 4610 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699.

