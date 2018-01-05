Press release from Sam Edney:

Sam Edney, candidate for the North Carolina House District 113, is surveying district voters.

“My opponent has failed to listen to the people he serves,” says Edney. “I want to change that. I want to know from the start what’s in the hearts and minds of my neighbors. That way, when I represent them in Raleigh, I will know what they expect of me.”

Edney’s survey consists of four questions asking what issues voters are most concerned about and why. It should take no more than 5-10 minutes to complete. Voters in the 113th House District are encouraged to go to SamWantsToKnow.com in order to submit their responses. Edney says, “I look forward to hearing from the voters in Transylvania, Henderson and Polk [Counties].”

About Sam Edney

Edney, a western North Carolina native, lives in Transylvania County where he raised three daughters.

Born on New Year’s Day in 1950, the son of textile workers, he grew up in the Valley Hill section of Henderson County. Sam grew up milking cows, raising pigs and picking apples on land his great-grandfather purchased after returning home from the Civil War. He went to Valley Hill Elementary, Flat Rock Jr. High and graduated from East Henderson High. He is a 1970 graduate of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

He took his first “public” job at the Elks Camp in Henderson County, where he was a kitchen boy. Edney worked full-time after leaving home at age 16. After graduating from A-B Tech, he was an industrial engineer for 18 years, the last 12 with Ecusta Paper in Brevard. In 1988, he purchased Pisgah Pest Control, a company that today has three branches and 24 employees. Edney knows how to set a budget and meet a payroll. Edney served on the Transylvania County Board of Education. Currently, he is Vice Chair of the SAFE Board of Directors.

“It’s time to respond to the 15-25 percent decline in well-paying jobs in the three counties I will serve. The way to do that is to invest in public education and economic development. I believe everyone in our community should have a chance to succeed,” says Edney.