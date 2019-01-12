Press release from the N.C. Department of Insurance:

(WEATHER PERMITTING)

Insurance Commissioner Causey to address police chiefs, insurance agents, visit fire stations during two-day western N.C. trip

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will make a two-day tour of western N.C. counties starting Monday, Jan. 14, to advance his initiatives to combat insurance fraud and deliver the keynote address to police chiefs from across the state Tuesday evening.

While in Western Carolina, Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will visit fire stations and insurance agencies in Transylvania, Haywood, and Jackson counties, and address the Western Territory Meeting of State Farm Insurance.

He will also present a Certificate of Heroism to State Trooper J.T. Gibbs who last September rescued a woman from drowning in a Swain County river.

Here is Commissioner Causey’s public schedule for Monday and Tuesday:

Monday, January 14

9:00 a.m. Little River Fire Department

1280 Crab Creek Road, Penrose, N.C.

9:30 a.m. Cedar Mountain Fire Department

8725 Cascade Lake Road, Cedar Mountain, N.C.

10:00 a.m. Nationwide Insurance – Travis Hooper Agency

75 E. Main St., Brevard, N.C.

10:15 a.m. Brevard Fire Department

95 W. Main St., Brevard, N.C.

10:30 a.m. Jerome & Summey Insurance

101 W. Jordan St., Brevard, N.C.

12:00 p.m. State Farm Western Territory Meeting – Doubletree Inn

115 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, N.C.

1:30 p.m. Heroism Award Presentation – N.C. State Highway Patrol Asheville Office

600 Tunnel Road, Asheville, N.C.

Tuesday, January 15

9:00 a.m. Clyde Fire Department

8531 Carolina Blvd., Clyde, N.C.

9:20 a.m. Sheppard Insurance Group

6792 Carolina Blvd., Clyde, N.C.

10:00 a.m. Waynesville Fire Department

1022 N. Main St., Waynesville, N.C.

10:30 a.m. Overbay Insurance

219 Walnut St., Waynesville, N.C.

1:00 p.m. Cullowhee Fire Department

4277 Little Savannah Road, Cullowhee, N.C.

1:45 p.m. Stanberry Insurance

715 E. Main St., Sylva, N.C.

7:00 p.m. Keynote address to the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Banquet

Harah’s Hotel & Event Center (Council Fire Ballroom – Hotel Convention Center)

777 Casino Drive, Cherokee, N.C.