Press release from the AARP NC Mountain Region:

The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the doors for a new set of frauds and swindles. Join NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and John Maron of the Secretary’s Investor Protection & Education Services Program for a discussion about the current frauds and scams in our community, including those with a focus on COVID-19, fake charities and offers for phony vaccines, cures and counterfeit prescription drugs.

AARP volunteer Gretchen Batra of Asheville, who has developed a trained team of AARP Fraud Watch volunteers across the Mountain Region of Western North Carolina, is hosting the session .