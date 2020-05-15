Press release from the AARP NC Mountain Region:
The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the doors for a new set of frauds and swindles. Join NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and John Maron of the Secretary’s Investor Protection & Education Services Program for a discussion about the current frauds and scams in our community, including those with a focus on COVID-19, fake charities and offers for phony vaccines, cures and counterfeit prescription drugs.AARP volunteer Gretchen Batra of Asheville, who has developed a trained team of AARP Fraud Watch volunteers across the Mountain Region of Western North Carolina, is hosting the session.
Fraud Prevention Virtual Round Table with the Office of the NC Secretary of State
Monday, May 18 at 10 a.m.
WebEx (Register here) or register at www.aarp.org/mountainnc.
