Press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission elected a new chairman and vice chairman and welcomed three new commissioners to its governing board at its business meeting on July 18.

David W. Hoyle, Jr. was elected chairman of the commission after serving as vice-chair for the past two years. Hoyle is an at-large Commissioner appointed in 2017 by Governor Roy Cooper. Hoyle previously served as a commissioner for 15 years and as chairman for two of those years. Hoyle owns an appraisal and land development business and as an avid hunter and angler, he enjoys everything related to outdoor wildlife pursuits.

Monty R. Crump was elected vice chairman. Crump currently serves as District 6 commissioner. Crump has served on the Commission for two years and is the City Manager of Rockingham. As a lifelong sportsman, outdoorsman and conservationist, Crump remains a strong advocate for the preservation and enhancement of both wildlife and natural resources.

Commissioners were appointed and reappointed as follows:

Appointed to a six-year term by Gov. Cooper:

· Kelly N. Davis (Swan Quarter) as the District 1 commissioner.

· Stephen L. Windham (Winnabow) as the District 4 commissioner.

N.C. Senate appointment for two-year term as an at-large commissioner at the recommendation of Senate Leader Phil Berger:

· James Cogdell (Norwood)

N.C. Senate reappointments for two-year terms as at-large commissioners at the recommendation of Senate Leader Phil Berger:

· Thomas A. Berry (Greensboro)

· Mark R. Craig (Greensboro)

· Landon G. Zimmer (Wilmington)

N.C. House reappointments for two-year terms as at-large commissioners at the recommendation of House Speaker Tim Moore:

· V. Ray Clifton Jr. (Clarkton)

· Thomas L. Fonville (Raleigh)

· John A. Stone (Jackson Springs)

· John T. Coley IV (Raleigh)

As part of its statutory authority, the 19-member commission establishes policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing, trapping, boating and lands management in North Carolina. Members serve until reappointed or replaced.

For more information, please visit www.ncwildlife.org/About/Commissioners.