Press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will accept entries to its 14th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition until 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 2018. Entries can be submitted at www.ncwildlife.org/contest, and past winners can be viewed on the Commission’s website.

The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entrants must be either current magazine subscribers or younger than 18 years old.

Only photographs taken in North Carolina since Sept. 15, 2014, are eligible for the competition.

The categories are:

· Birds

· Invertebrates

· Mammals

· Reptiles and Amphibians

· Animal Behavior

· Outdoor Recreation

· Wild Landscapes

· Wild Plants and Fungi

· Youth Photographer, 13–17: Any of the above subjects, shot by photographers under 18.

· Youth Photographer, 12 and under: Any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger.

Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or riders on horseback.

Entries will be judged by a panel comprising staff from the Commission and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, as well as professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner will have his or her photo published on the cover of the January/February 2019 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina and will receive a check for $200. All winning photographs will be published in the magazine and exhibited at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. First place in all categories pays $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.

The Commission is accepting entries online only — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted by mail. Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. Each photo must be in JPEG format and no larger than 2 megabytes each.

Wildlife in North Carolina is published bimonthly by the Commission in both print and electronic formats. Subscribers to the magazine enjoy exceptional color photography and articles on hunting, fishing, natural areas, wildlife research and the state’s environment in every issue. Subscribers also receive spring and fall outdoor guide special editions, with the latest hunting, fishing and sportsman information.