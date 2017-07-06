Press release:

The N.C. Works Career Center Asheville will host three job fairs in July. These will be great opportunities to talk with recruiters and hiring managers. In addition, Pisgah Legal Services and the Women’s Business Center (serving both women and men) will be available as resources.

Employers include: Omni Grove Park Inn, PLI, Mission Health, N.C. Department of Public Safety and more. See below for locations, dates and a complete list of employers: