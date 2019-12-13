Press release from Najah Underwood:

Najah Underwood: The Voice for the Voiceless

As we rise from our beds to prepare for another day of hard work, we get up with the intentions to pave a better outcome than the day before. Native millennial Najah Underwood has faith that she can pave a better outcome by running for NC State Senate for District 48; in the upcoming election year 2020. There are three counties included in her vision: Henderson, Buncombe, and Transylvania.

Marching forward into the new year, future senator Najah Underwood, the voice for the voiceless, is breaking through barriers and bringing the conversation to the community. She believes firmly in military veteran improvement programs, equal education, healthcare for all, support for low-income households, corporations’ ethical responsibilities, and initiating greater environmental awareness to promote the elimination of hazardous materials that damage our planet. She wants to further her approach by creating new policies and training to discourage harassment and injustice in our communities.

Her vibrancy and compassion to uplift her community and bring success to those in it instills the motivation that our governing system needs a shift in perspective. Future Senator Najah Underwood is excited to work for the community and give her all to every county she is representing.

To find out more about your future candidate Najah Underwood visit her website https://najahunderwoodforsenate.nationbuilder.com/ and her Facebook @NajahUnderwoodforsenate.