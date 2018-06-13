Press release from Namaste in Nature:

Namaste in Nature is hosting the first ever Friday One Day Fun Day Adult Yoga Summer Camp Series, combining all the fun and excitement you had as a kid at summer camp with the adult health benefits and relaxation of yoga & mindfulness. This series will take place in Amboy Road River Park in West Asheville from 9AM – 4PM over the course of 6 weeks this summer. 20% of proceeds will be donated to Riverlink, a 501-c3 non-profit that protects the French Broad watershed and waterways.

Each Friday includes music, meditation, mindful arts & crafts, a relaxing yoga class taught by Miranda Peterson and a featured workshop/activity. A healthy, plant-based lunch partially sponsored by Earth Fare is also included. Beginners over 18 are welcome but it is recommended for participants to have some prior yoga experience.

The day camp on Friday, July 6th features a SUP (stand up paddle board) yoga class taught by Anna Levesque. Friday, July 13 features a handstands and inversions workshop led by Farrell Lenoble. Friday, July 20 features a slacklining & mindfulness workshop led by Jesse Goldman, Owner of Slacklibrium. Friday, August 3 features an Acro (Acrobatic) Yoga workshop led by Cassie Drew and Chelsea Feline. Friday, August 17 features a Yoga for Rock Climbing class taught by Jessica Griffith, followed by bouldering across the street at Climbmax rock climbing gym. Friday, August 24 features a Slackro (slacklining & acro) yoga workshop taught by Rob Lenfesty.

The cost for all this is $129 per person per day camp or just $18 per hour, roughly the cost of a single drop-in yoga class. Space is limited to 20 participants or less for each day so sign up soon via Eventbrite, Facebook or namasteinnature.com! Note: At least 5 participants must register per day camp to confirm commencement. Camps are rain or shine, but should very inclement weather occur, we have reserved backup dates on August 31 and Sept 7. Day camp cancellation will result in notification & a full refund.

A Weekend Adult Yoga Summer Camp will also take place August 10-12 at OM Sanctuary which includes even more yoga, arts & crafts, a waterfall yoga hike and a special tour of downtown with Asheville Wellness Tours. Locals may participate in this event sans accommodation at a discounted rate.

This is a win-win-win that positively impacts our environment & the health of local residents and supports a variety of local yoga teachers, businesses and non-profits.