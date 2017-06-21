Nantahala Outdoor Center’s Newest Aerial Offering: Grand Opening June 30th, 2017

NOC’s Treetop Adventure Nets are a new way to reach for the sky.

Bryson City, NC (June 21st, 2017) The Nantahala Outdoor Center has made exploring the canopy more fun, easy and accessible for the whole family. Join NOC Friday, June 30 for the Grand Opening of the first of it’s kind Treetop Adventure Nets, located in Bryson City, NC.

For ages 2 and up, this ship themed canopy feature at Nantahala Outdoor Center’s flagship campus is the first 100-percent net-based aerial playground in the United States. Capture your child’s imagination while suspended 10ft – 20ft above the ground floor with views of the Nantahala River. Explore, climb, slide, and navigate through a series of tunnels, open spaces, chutes, and pathways. Reach the upper “crow’s nest,’’ overlooking the scenic river and the 2013 Freestyle World Championship play wave.

No tree-climbing or rock-climbing experience is required, but a sense of adventure is recommended. The Treetop Adventure Nets is fully netted enclosure, allowing participants to enjoy the course without the need for a harness.

Morning, mid-day, afternoon and evening two-hour time slots are available daily. The introductory cost is $19.99 per person for 2 hours of unlimited access. All children ages 4 and under must be accompanied by an adult.



This one-of-a-kind net adventure is only available at the NOC, the nation’s largest outdoor recreation company.