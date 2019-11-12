Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:

During Blue Ridge Community College’s 50th anniversary luncheon, “From One Small Step to One Giant Leap,” former NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino will discuss innovation, problem-solving, and rising to unforeseen challenges. Attendees will hear about his second spaceflight to the Hubble Space Telescope and the most complicated spacewalk ever attempted where he, fellow astronauts, and the ground control team came up with an innovative solution to a major miscue that saved the mission.

Before the luncheon, Massimino will give a talk to students from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m in the Technology Education and Development Center, Room 213 (adjacent to the Blue Ridge Conference Hall). The media is invited to attend, in addition to the luncheon at 11:30 a.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 15. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Massimo’s talk with students will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Massimino’s keynote speech will begin at 12:15 p.m.

Where: Blue Ridge Conference Hall, located at 49 East Campus Drive, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Why: To celebrate Blue Ridge’s 50th anniversary.

Blue Ridge Community College is a two-year, post-secondary institution that elevates the educational experience to prepare students for 21st century success in the workplace or at four-year colleges and universities. Providing real-life, affordable, and accessible education, the College offers more than 100 degrees, diplomas, and certificates; more than 200 online courses; and fast-tracked job training. Blue Ridge is dedicated to enriching students’ lives and meeting the workforce needs of Henderson and Transylvania Counties. To learn more or apply, visit blueridge.edu.