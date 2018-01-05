According to a press release from the North Carolina office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Nathan Ramsey of Fairview has been appointed to the Farm Service Agency State Committee for North Carolina.

Press release:

Perdue Announces Farm Service Agency State Committee Appointees

Washington, D.C., January 4, 2018 – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced a slate of Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Committee Appointees. State committees are selected by the Secretary, serve at the pleasure of the Secretary, and are responsible for carrying out FSA’s farm programs within delegated authorities.

“The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service,” Secretary Perdue said. “They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA’s programs are supporting the American harvest.”

North Carolina Committee Chair Alice Scott – Lucama Jeffery Lee – Benson Nathan Ramsey – Fairview Richard Renegar – Harmony Jeff Tyson – Nashville



State committees are appointed for a one year term which began on January 1, 2018. Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members.