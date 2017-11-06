Press release from Cody Blackbird:

Multi-award winning fusion musician Cody Blackbird and his band have received the prestigious “Group of the Year” award at the 2017 Native American Music Awards, and will be bringing their unique style of music to White Horse Black Mountain in Black Mountain NC on November 18th 2017 with the show starting at 8pm, tickets are 10 in advance or 12 at the door.

“No mere novelty act, the four -piece outfit fuses traditional Native-American flute music with blues, heartland rock, and a multi-culti jam-band sensibility, creating a wholly original and wholly American rock form that Blackbird himself refers to as “AlterNative.” his flute solos have been compared to those guitar stylings of Hendrix and Jack White, and has on occasion been referred to as the John Popper of Native American flute”

The Band will be going into the studio soon to record their upcoming project that is to be released early 2018. The album will include several guest appearances by some well known artists in the industry and will host, on a production level, Kenny Lee Lewis of The Steve Miller band who is known for his iconic songwriting skills and who’s vocal and instrumental talents have benefited not only the SMB but also such artists as Peter Frampton Paul McCartney and Bonnie Raitt just name a few.