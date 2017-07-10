Press release from Open Hearts Art Center:

Native Asheville Woman with disabilities publishes book about her life to inspire others and change Public Perception

Nicole Rotundo, a 33 year old woman with Down Syndrome and a native of Asheville, has published a book about her life. Her goal is to inspire others to live their own fabulous life and to help change public perceptions about people with disabilities.

Working with Open Hearts Art Center, a community based nonprofit providing opportunities for differently-abled adults to express themselves through the arts, Nicole was able to realize her 10 year dream of writing and publishing her book.

Nicole will be having her first book signing at the Open Hearts Art Center, 217 Coxe Ave. in downtown Asheville on Thursday July 27 from 4PM to 7PM. Nicole is looking for opportunities to promote her book signing. She is also planning to arrange additional book signings in the near future.

In addition to recently publishing her book, Nicole was also crowned Senior Miss Amazing in the 2017 NC Miss Amazing Pageant held in Charlotte in April. As NC queen, she will be competing in the national Miss Amazing Pageant being held in Chicago in August. Nicole also designs her own note cards and sells them in Asheville and Weaverville. She is an accomplished young woman!

For further information please contact Timothy Slusher, Open Hearts Art Center, at (215) 460-4663 or newhopetim@gmail.com