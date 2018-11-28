Press release from First Baptist Church of Asheville:

“O Come Let Us Adore Him: Christmas Nativity Sets from Around the World” Exhibition returns to First Baptist Church of Asheville Dec. 12–19, 2018. The fourth annual exhibit, also known as #crechefest, begins Wednesday, Dec. 12 and continues throughout the week with public viewing times, guest lectures and live music. School groups, retirement communities, or special press visits can be arranged by calling 916-223-3285. Complete schedule can be found at www.ashevillenativity.org. The event will take place in Crouch Chapel at First Baptist Church of Asheville.

A crèche, often called a Nativity scene, is an artistic representation of the birth of Jesus Christ. While focusing on the central figures of the mother Mary and Christ Child, crèche artists often telescope time and place to bring together a host of earthly and heavenly participants—shepherds, animals, wise men, angels, and commoners.

For centuries, the crèche as an art form has spanned the globe, flourishing in homes and churches worldwide. Whether the crèche contains 19th century Italian villagers dressed in silks and jewels or contemporary African animal herders made of clay, each representation reflects the unique time and culture of the artist.

This exhibit is an ecumenical effort to highlight the cultural diversity of each crèche on display, while honoring and celebrating the common theme that runs throughout — the birth of Jesus.

Last year’s event included participation from seven different Asheville area churches, and displayed 175 unique Nativity sets from 60 countries around the world. More than 1150 people attended the exhibit. Guest comments included, “awesome,” “wonderful,” “lovely,” “words cannot express the beauty,” and “impressive and beautifully done.”

Participating churches include The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, First Baptist Church of Asheville, First Congregational United Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church – Asheville, St. Eugene Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Saints Joseph and Andrew Eastern Orthodox Mission Church. Local Christian churches that would like to participate in or support the event are encouraged to join us. Please visit www.ashevillenativity.org, for more information, or contact Steve Hargadon at 916-283-7901.

Volunteers are needed to host the event and openings for musical groups, individual musicians, or choirs are still available in the performance schedule. More information is available on the website or by emailing coordinator@ashevillenativity.org. First Baptist Church of Asheville is located at 5 Oak Street in downtown Asheville.