NCDOT TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETING FOR THE PROPOSED I-26 WIDENING FROM U.S. 25, SOUTH OF HENDERSONVILLE, TO I-40/I-240, SOUTH OF ASHEVILLE HENDERSON AND BUNCOMBE COUNTIES

STIP PROJECT NOS. I-4400/I-4700

The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding the proposed project to widen I-26 from U.S. 25, south of Hendersonville, to I-40/I-240, south of Asheville. The meeting will take place on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Biltmore Baptist Church (Terrace Hall) located at 35 Clayton Road in Arden.

In January 2017, following the Corridor Public Hearing, NCDOT selected the Hybrid 6/8-Lane Widening Alternative as its Preferred Alternative for the I-26 Widening project. The purpose of this public meeting is to gather input from the public on the proposed design.

The public may attend at any time during the above-mentioned hours. NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and listen to comments regarding the project. The opportunity to submit comments will also be provided at the meeting or via phone, email, or mail by May 1, 2018. Comments received will be taken into consideration as the project develops. Please note that no formal presentation will be made.

Project information and materials can be viewed as they become available online at www.ncdot.gov/projects/i26Widening.

For additional information, contact Wanda Austin, P.E., NCDOT Division 14 Project Development Engineer by mail: 253 Webster Road, Sylva, NC 28779, by phone: (828) 586-2141, or via email: whaustin@ncdot.gov; Cole Hood, P.E., NCDOT Division 13 Project Development Engineer by mail: 55 Orange Street, Asheville, NC, 28801, by phone: (828) 251-6171, or via email: chood@ncdot.gov; or Kat Bukowy, AICP, 343 E. Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609, by phone (919) 424-0441, or via email: kbukowy@hntb.com.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Caitlyn Ridge, P.E., Environmental Analysis Unit via e-mail at ceridge1@ncdot.gov or by phone (919) 707-6091 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Persons who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

Aquellas personas que hablan español y no hablan inglés, o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan antes de la reunión llamando al 1-800-481-6494.

Если вы говорите только по-русски или вам трудно читать и воспринимать информацию на английском, мы можем предоставить вам услуги переводчика. Пожалуйста позвоните по тел. 1-800-481-6494 предворительно до собрания чтобы запросить помощь.