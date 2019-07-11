Press release from NC IDEA Foundation:

NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic advancement in North Carolina, announced today that the organization will kick off its Fall 2019 Grants Cycle with information sessions throughout the state. The upcoming information sessions will highlight NC IDEA’s two upcoming grant opportunities that support ambitious, growth-oriented companies:

NC IDEA MICRO awards small, project-based grants up to $10K to young companies looking to validate and advance their idea.

NC IDEA SEED offers early stage companies the critical funding they need to scale faster. The $50K grants are awarded to innovative startups with a proven concept – even if they are not yet profitable.

Interested applicants may attend any of the following information sessions to learn more about NC IDEA’s grant opportunities and gain insight on how to write a competitive application. Learn more on how to apply, what NC IDEA looks for in an application and which opportunity may be most appropriate and beneficial for you and your company.

Winston-Salem Info Session – Tuesday, July 30th at 5:30pm

Charlotte Info Session – Wednesday, July 31st at 6:00pm

Asheville Info Session – Thursday, August 1st at 11:30am

Durham Info Session – Wednesday, August 7th at 10:00am

Raleigh Info Session – Monday, August 12th at 3:00pm

Wilmington Info Session – Monday, August 12th at 4:00pm

Info Session via WEBINAR – Tuesday, August 13th at 3:00pm

In addition to information sessions, applicants can also schedule Virtual Office Hours. To register for any of the information sessions or sign-up for Virtual Office Hours, visit www.ncidea.org. NC IDEA MICRO and NC IDEA SEED grant applications open August 12, 2019 and close September 19, 2019 at 5:00pm EST.

NC IDEA recently announced that applications are currently open for NC IDEA LABS, an intensive four-week customer discovery program that helps entrepreneurs take their first steps toward building a successful company. Learn more and apply for this program by July 22, 2019 at www.ncidea.org.