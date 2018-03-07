Press release from NC MedAssist:

NC MedAssist will hold a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in Asheville on Saturday, March 17. The event, which is in collaboration with the NC Grange and Carolina Farm Credit, is open to any low-income individual or family needing free health screenings, education and medicine cabinet staples. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Arthur R. Edington Education & Career Center (133 Livingston St., Asheville). Identification is not required to participate.

“NC Grange is pleased to partner with NC MedAssist on the Mobile Free Pharmacy event,” says President Jimmy Gentry. “The event is expected to have a huge impact on the community. NC Grange values the work they do in our community for those who are vulnerable and don’t have access to healthcare. We hope to educate participants on the healthcare resources available in Buncombe County.”

“Carolina Farm Credit is proud to be a part of the Mobile Free Pharmacy event in Asheville,” says CEO Vance Dalton. “Together with NC MedAssist and NC Grange, we will reach those who desperately need access to health care and over-the-counter medicines. In addition, this event will allow volunteers the opportunity to identify individuals who may be falling through the cracks and educate them on free community resources.”

Individuals will receive up to up to 10 medicine cabinet items for their family/home. Additionally, participants will receive other free healthcare services like information on NC MedAssist Free Pharmacy Program and community health resources. NC MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden for those who are making the choice between buying food or purchasing medication.

The event is completely volunteer run. Serving 800 individuals in one day takes many hands to make sure the event runs smoothly and ensures that all participants are served before the door closes. NC MedAssist is partnering with NC Grange, Farm Credit Carolina, Mission Hospital, VAYA Health, RHA Prevention, Green Opportunity, Asheville Housing Authority, Edington Center, Appalachian Mountain Community Health Center, Project Access/Western North Carolina Medical Society, and other safety-net organizations to recruit community members to serve in roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and sorters. If you would like to volunteer, please visit www.medassist.org to sign up.

“NC MedAssist is excited to work with NC Grange, Carolina Farm Credit and our partners to give back to our neighbors in need,” says CEO Lori Giang. “Through our collaboration we are able to reach more and more individuals and educate them on our free resources. No one should go without medicine and this program is enabling us to reach those who are unaware of our free medications.”

Last fiscal year, NC MedAssist served 194 patients in Buncombe County and dispensed over $48 million in free prescription medication statewide. There are currently more than 16,900 people in Buncombe County that live below the Federal Poverty Level and do not qualify for insurance. For more information on the Mobile Free Pharmacy and NC MedAssist, please visit www.medassist.org.