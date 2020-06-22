“We did a great job of keeping the caseload manageable at first, and that saved a lot of lives. But we cannot simply say ‘job well done’ and expect things to go back to normal,” said NCNA President Dennis Taylor, DNP, ACNP-BC. “As more people venture out to restaurants and other businesses, it is imperative that they do so in the safest way possible. If we don’t normalize mask-wearing now, it will be that much harder to encourage people to do it later if necessary.”

The cornerstone of quality healthcare is evidence-based practice and the evidence clearly indicates face coverings can and will allow North Carolina to manage the pandemic more efficiently. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cloth face coverings to prevent community- based transmission, and multiple recent studies have demonstrated the benefits of masks along with other social distancing practices.

In April, NCNA announced it could endorse a staged reduction in social distancing under certain conditions. At this point, however, the goals that NCNA hoped to see have not yet been achieved. Additionally, some of the projections for North Carolina in the coming weeks are alarming.

State-level CDC forecasts show the cumulative COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina continuing to rise at a steady pace in the coming months. Graphic courtesy of NCNA