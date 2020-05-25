Announcement from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,107 cases reported.

“This is a notable and concerning increase. As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

In addition, ten percent of total tests were positive among labs that report both negative and positive tests into the state electronic reporting system.

NCDHHS epidemiologists are analyzing the data to determine if there were any significant contributing factors. Additional data is posted on the NC COVID-19 Dashboard at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.