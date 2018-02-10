Jeeves Takes A Bow Extended Through February 25

“The whole cast & production was fantastic!!! LOVED it all around!!!” -CB

ASHEVILLE, NC — Jeeves and Bertie haven proven, yet again, that they are crowd favorites. In response to the high demand for this show, North Carolina Stage Company has decided to extend its run through Sunday, February 25.

After breaking every box office and attendance record in its 15-year history with her first two adaptations of PG. Wodehouse stories, Margaret Raether’s wonderful third work returned to NC Stage Company with a wonderful reception.

Executive Director, Steven Hageman says, “These shows continue to attract patrons of all ages. We estimate that over 3,000 people will attend this run of Jeeves. We had to extend for an additional week to meet the demand. It’s a wonderful show with a superb cast.”

Everyone’s favorite hapless hero, Bertie Wooster, and his remarkable manservant, Jeeves, return to North Carolina Stage Company to embark on an American adventure armed only with Bertie’s handsome fortune and his talent for trouble.

Under the brilliant direction of Angie Flynn-McIver, Co-founder and Producing Director at North Carolina Stage Company actors Michael MacCauley and Scott Treadway will reprise their roles as the delightful duo of Jeeves, a proper valet, and Bertie Wooster, the “doltish” yet loveable English gentleman. When a childhood friend gets Bertie mixed up with a vengeful thug named “Knuckles” McCann, he ends up mistakenly engaged to the meddling Vivienne Duckworth. Even the illustrious Jeeves may not be up to the task.

British upper crust meets the New York mob in this witty play. Charlie Flynn-McIver, John Hall, Maria Buchanan and Lauren Fortuna will round out the cast in this new Wodehouse story that is sure to bring a dose of laughter and light to the dark days of winter.

The North Carolina Stage Company is located at 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville and has been producing professional theatre in its 125-seat playhouse since 2001. It continues its commitment to artistic excellence, intellectual exploration and education during the 2017/2018 Season. For information on season passes, upcoming productions, educational opportunities and much more, call the theatre’s box office at (828)239-0263 or visit www.ncstage.org.