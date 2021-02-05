Press release from the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services:

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is seeking input from residents and other interested parties in Buncombe, Dare, McDowell, Surry and Yancey Counties concerning planned treatment activities for the non-native, highly destructive gypsy moth.

Due to COVID-19, we will not be holding in-person public meetings. Please visit our treatment information site at www.ncagr.gov/gypsymoths/treat to:

View a short video with information about the gypsy moth and treatment options

Use the address lookup tool to see if your property is located within a proposed treatment block

Review proposed treatment block descriptions

Submit public comments

Request treatment notification via email or text

Residents will need the name of the proposed treatment block (found in block descriptions) in order to submit comments or request notification. Comments must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 26. All homeowners that live within or around each treatment block have also been mailed this information.

Options for dealing with gypsy moth infestations include aerial spraying of a gypsy moth mating disruptor or a naturally occurring bacteria. All proposed treatments in 2021 will use organic products. Trapping grids will be used to evaluate the effectiveness of these treatments.

Gypsy moth is a dangerous pest which causes mortality in many kinds of tree. The department has addressed spot introductions of the gypsy moth in several areas across North Carolina since the 1970s. The department is working with many other states through the Gypsy Moth Slow the Spread Foundation and with other state and federal agencies to reduce the expansion of the gypsy moth into uninfested areas of the country.