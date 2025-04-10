The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced funding to community-based programs in Western North Carolina that provide alternatives to incarceration. The $6.5 million will support diversion programs and reentry services in counties that were heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene. These counties include, but are not limited to, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Rutherford, Surry and Wilkes. “At a time when our western counties are struggling to rebuild infrastructure and meet daily needs, programs that help people avoid entering or remaining in the justice system are more important than ever,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “We know that half of the people in North Carolina prisons and jails have mental health needs, and three-quarters have substance use disorders. They need treatment and support to prevent further involvement in the system and to find a path toward recovery.” Of the organizations receiving funding, three will establish or expand their Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) programs: Project Lazarus, HealthBook, and Vaya Health. LEAD supports community-based alternatives to jail and incarceration. The program connects individuals who are at risk of being arrested with mental health, medical and social services. Diversion programs like LEAD provide dedicated resources to give law enforcement alternatives to punitive action for addressing low-level non-violent crimes through referrals to treatment or community services. Approaches vary, but it is common for law enforcement to partner with community agencies to support the referral process. Diversion programs provide appropriate safety nets along the way to reduce the chance of a return to jail or prison. “Our western counties impacted by Hurricane Helene need support for programs that prevent detention. When these types of programs aren’t available, people who need treatment for mental health and substance use disorders can end up in carceral settings,” said Kelly Crosbie, MSW, LCSW, Director of the NCDHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services. “We know that incarceration raises the risk of drug overdose, post- traumatic stress disorder and chronic health conditions. LEAD programs, transitional housing and employment services are crucial interventions that steer people away from incarceration and toward recovery and stability.” HealthBook, FIRST at Blue Ridge, Oxford House, and Freedom Life Ministries will all receive funds to support housing services, while both Healthbook and FIRST at Blue Ridge will also receive funding for employment services. All six awardees support reentry programs to provide dedicated resources before or immediately after release from incarceration, so people transition back into their communities safely and successfully. Reentry programs include guidance and case management support as well as addressing non-medical needs like transportation, housing and employment. The goal of reentry programs is to reduce the number of people who cycle back into the justice system. Supporting people upon their release with housing, employment and other needs is critical to stopping the cycle of justice system involvement. It also improves outcomes and efficiency across our health and justice systems. This $6.5 million funding announcement builds on a previous announcement of $11 million for people at risk of incarceration and is part of NCDHHS’ historic $835 million investment to transform behavioral health in North Carolina. The department is investing $99 million to support people involved in the justice system by increasing services related to diversion, reentry and capacity restoration. Looking ahead, the department plans to leverage the $835 million investment to further expand services and continue to build toward an integrated behavioral health system that works for all North Carolinians. More information on North Carolina’s investments in behavioral health is available in the following report: Transforming North Carolina’s Behavioral Health System: Investing in a System That Delivers Whole-Person Care When and Where People Need It. Additionally, the NCDHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 details plans for driving innovation and positive change for all North Carolinians.