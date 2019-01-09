Press release from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles:

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles today temporarily closed an Asheville License Plate Agency in Buncombe County for possible violations of state law.

The agency, located at 780 Hendersonville Road, was temporarily closed while an investigation is being conducted by the NCDMV’s License and Theft Bureau. Investigators determined the alleged activity warranted temporary closure of the office.

DMV representatives will perform an inventory audit of the agency and secure equipment and supplies belonging to the state. Because the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, no additional details can be released at this time.

Three nearby license plate agencies that offer services Monday through Friday include:

Asheville, 153 Smokey Park Highway, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone: 828-252-8526

Canton, 11 Peach Bloom Drive, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and 2-5 p.m. Phone: 828-646-0091

Hendersonville, 145 Four Seasons Mall, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Phone: 828-692-0648

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.

License plate agencies offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 125 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.