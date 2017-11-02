Nonpartisan City of Asheville Municipal Candidates’ Forum Today, Nov. 2, 2017

ASHEVILLE NC -The African American Caucus of Buncombe County, Asheville Buncombe County NAACP, East End / Valley Street Neighborhood Association, Montford/Hillcrest/Klondyke Precinct 2.1, Shiloh Precinct 8.2, and Southside/East of the River Community will host a City of Asheville Municipal Candidates’ Forum. It will be held at Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave., Asheville 28801. All candidates for election on November 7 have agreed to be present. The event is open to the public. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m.

Link to event: https://goo.gl/AmhoMq