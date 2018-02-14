Press release from candidate Nancy Nehls Nelson:

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 February 2018, I will file to run again for County Commissioner in District 2. I have chosen this date to honor Curtis, my late husband, the love of my life, and my strongest supporter, who died in 2016. This was right before the general election which I lost, by only 317 votes out of 44,000 cast, to the incumbent Commissioner, Republican Mike Fyrar. That election was a difficult time for me and for the Democratic party.

Little has changed from 2016. My positions on issues that affect us look very familiar:

Support the most robust education funding and programs the county can afford.

Apply best-practice quality control and fiscal oversight to the county budget.

Invest in bringing access to county services to every corner of the county.

Keep the county economy strong and protect our quality of life by promoting smart land use policies.

Represent and serve all people in District 2 as a full-time commissioner.

For more information on my campaign go to: www.nancynehlsnelson.com or Facebook: elect-nancy-nehls-nelson.