Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

Henderson County Public Schools has named three new administrators for the 2017-2018 school year, effective July 1. These include Ashley Newcomer as the new Principal of Sugarloaf Elementary, Tammy Irish as Assistant Principal at Hendersonville High and Bruce Gilliam as Assistant Principal of Flat Rock Middle.

Newcomer, succeeding outgoing principal Peggy Marshall, has worked for Henderson County Public Schools since 1996, when she started in personnel office support for the district’s central office. She has since served in elementary teaching and administrative roles at Hendersonville Elementary, Edneyville Elementary and Upward Elementary. She has most recently served as Upward’s lead teacher, where she has been responsible for supervising and training staff.

Prior to serving Rugby Middle as Assistant Principal the past four years, Irish also served as Assistant Principal for Waynesville Middle School, after teaching in Western North Carolina middle schools for 10 years. During her education career, Irish has also served as an Athletic Director and School Improvement Team chairperson.

Gilliam began his career in 1992 as a physical education teacher at Candler Elementary, but quickly moved to Flat Rock Middle to coach basketball, soccer and football. He remained at Flat Rock for a decade before transferring to East Henderson High to teach physical education. Currently head basketball coach at East Henderson, Gilliam has spent the past six years of his education career at Flat Rock Middle teaching physical education, coaching soccer and golf, serving as Athletic Director, and sponsoring various school clubs.

All three new administrators hold Master’s Degrees from Gardner Webb University. Newcomer and Gilliam hold graduate degrees in Education in Executive Leadership, and Irish holds a graduate degree in School Administration.