The New Classical Academy Announces Open House on Wednesday, February 21

January 25, 2018 (Asheville, NC) — The New Classical Academy invites parents and students to attend its open house event on Wednesday, February 21, between 6 and 8 p.m. The West Asheville private school offers an individualized and rigorous academic program in Pre-K through 8th grade. Teachers and administrators will be present at the open house event to answer questions about the school’s curriculum and philosophy.

“Enrollment is currently open for the 2018-2019 year, and we are excited to welcome new families to learn more about our unique approach to education,” says principal and teacher Andy Cross. “Students and parents looking for a hands-on, experiential learning experience in a nurturing and supportive environment are a great fit for TNCA.”

To learn more about The New Classical Academy, visit thenewclassicalacademy.org or email info@thenewclassicalacademy.org .

The New Classical Academy is a private school in West Asheville offering a classical education in a caring, individualized learning environment. The school’s philosophy encompasses cooperative, multi-age learning, as well as independent, self-directed study.