To educate and advocate for Graveyard Fields, The Pisgah Conservancy has partnered with Bonesteel Films to produce a 16-minute documentary about the history, beauty and challenges facing the area.

On August 29 at 6PM, the film will be shown at The DFR Room, a restaurant and event space in Brevard at 36 E Main St, Brevard, NC.

On August 30 at 6:30 and 7PM, the film will be shown in the High Gravity Room at Sierra Nevada at 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Fletcher. Doors will open at 6PM.

Admission is free at both events. Donations are welcome. Raffle tickets for a Julyan Davis painting can be purchased at pisgahconservancy.org.

The mission of The Pisgah Conservancy is to provide funding to preserve the natural resources and scenic beauty of the Pisgah Ranger District and to enhance the recreational experience of all visitors to Pisgah.