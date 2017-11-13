Press release from Asheville Museum of Science:

ASHEVILLE —The Asheville Museum of Science announces a brand-new exhibit for all ages. Geared toward open-ended exploration, this exhibit allows visitors to manipulate sand to form landforms, watch elevation change and create bodies of water.

The Terra Box brings topographic maps to life. As visitors manipulate the sand, a live projection of its topography appears. Visitors are able to construct their very own landscapes and watch how elevation affects water and where it collects.

The Terra Box will be integrated into the museum’s geology curriculum, allowing students to explore themes such as geomorphology, topographic maps, climate change and coastal erosion. “The Terra Box provides a unique tool for students to explore and digest complex geologic topics in a one-of-a-kind way. It’s exciting to have the ability to bring science to life and spark scientific curiosity in students,” says Anna Priest, executive director.

The museum has plans to construct three additional exhibits to complete its initial build out phase. AMOS recently received a $100,000 grant from the Duke Energy Water Resources Fund, to construct a French Broad River Table exhibit. Construction on this exhibit will begin in early 2018.

For more information about AMOS, the Terra Box or future exhibits, contact Cory Van Auken, cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or 828-254-7162 x3.