The first large-scale exhibition of fashions from “Titanic,” the Oscar-winning film that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will launch at Biltmore in February 2018 in “Glamour on Board: Fashion from Titanic the Movie.”

Set for Feb. 9 through May 13, 2018, the exhibition represents the extensive wardrobes preferred by transatlantic travelers like George and Edith Vanderbilt in the early 1900s. Guests will learn more about the Vanderbilts’ extensive travels while viewing these award-winning costumes. “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, won a record 11 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Costume Design.

The exhibition’s 45 costumes will be displayed in Biltmore House, evoking the lifestyle of the era, when voyages on great ocean liners of the early 20thcentury offered luxury on ships known as “floating palaces.” First class passengers took every opportunity to see and be seen in the fashions of the time, from strolling the promenade deck to dining at elegant formal dinners. And, just like in “Titanic,” the days at sea fostered friendships and romances, including George Vanderbilt’s courtship of Edith Stuyvesant Dresser.

Admission to “Glamour on Board: Fashion from Titanic the Movie” is included in the general admission ticket price. For more information about Biltmore, visit www.biltmore.com/titanicfashion.