Press release from Henderson County Public Schools:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Marsha Justice has been named principal of Edneyville Elementary, filling the office vacated by Donna Brackett, who retired September 2017, and succeeding interim Principal Don Dalton.

Justice’s principalship was effective Jan. 2, after her transition from Apple Valley Middl, where she had served as assistant principal since 2008. Prior to becoming an administrator in Henderson County Public Schools, Justice began her teaching career as a biology teacher at East Henderson High in 1997, upon graduating from Western Carolina University with her bachelor of science.

After five years at East, Justice transferred to Catawba County Schools in 2003 and taught biology for five years at Saint Stephens High. She returned to HCPS in 2008 when she was named assistant principal at Apple Valley Middle.

“Edneyville Elementary is an amazing school, and I feel very blessed to be a member of the Edneyville family,” Justice said. “I look forward to fostering meaningful relationship with students, families, faculty, and the community. I also look forward to contributing to the academic growth of our students and the completion of our new facility – which will be an integral part of the Edneyville community.”

Justice also holds a master of science in educational leadership from Appalachian State University, and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree from Gardner-Webb University.