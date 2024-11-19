The City of Asheville is excited to announce the opening of a 24/7 accessible public restroom in the heart of downtown. Located in the public space at the corner of College Street and Rankin Avenue, the prefabricated facility is designed to enhance downtown amenities, promote public health, and support economic activity – all of which are especially important in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

A celebratory “toilet paper” ribbon cutting for the Downtown Loo will be held Thursday, November 21 at 11 a.m.

The facility will be open in time for the Asheville Holiday Jamboree on Saturday, November 23 and Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 30.

The Downtown Loo project was funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds and features a modern, durable design that prioritizes safety, accessibility, and maintainability. Key features include:

24/7 Access: Ensuring a public restroom facility open to residents and visitors around the clock.

ADA Accessibility: Designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities.

Optimal Location: Proximity to center of downtown activity and adjacent to the Rankin Parking Garage allowing for increased public safety measures.

Robust Design: Built to withstand heavy use and minimize maintenance costs.

Additional investments in the surrounding public space include a new irrigation system and landscaping, new lighting, and the installation of security cameras.

The City of Asheville would like to thank the many stakeholders who contributed to the planning and development of this project, including downtown businesses, homelessness service providers, residents, the Downtown Commission, and the Asheville Downtown Association, as well as the project team from B. Allen Construction and Osgood Landscape Architecture.

A map of this and other downtown public restroom facilities can be viewed here

Downtown Loo FAQ

Where is the Downtown Loo located and what are the hours of operation?

The single-occupancy Downtown Loo public restroom is located in the public space at the intersection of Rankin Avenue and College Street in downtown Asheville. The facility is open 24/7.

How will the City ensure cleanliness of the Downtown Loo?

The facility will be maintained by Asheville Parks and Recreation Department staff, who will stock and clean the bathroom twice daily. The walls are made of heavy-gauge stainless steel that is graffiti-resistant, easy to clean, and resistant to vandalism. The public can submit issues using the Asheville App.

What safety measures are in place at the Downtown Loo?

The facility itself is designed with safety in mind.

Angled grates in the restroom wall allow for emergency and maintenance personnel to assess active use of the facility without compromising privacy for the occupant.

A motion sensor light makes it easier to tell if someone is inside the Loo. The interior lights are blue, which may be mistaken for a fancy feature, but the color is meant to deter intravenous drug use – the blue hue makes it difficult to find blood veins.

The bathroom also has exterior blue lights that are programmed to remain on when it’s dark outside.

The City has taken measures to supplement security by installing security cameras and additional lighting on-site for extra visibility. Emergency personnel will have a key to access the restroom in emergency situations.

How do I contact the City about an issue with the Downtown Loo?

The public can submit non-emergency issues using the Asheville App . For an emergency, call 911. Public safety professionals will dispatch the most appropriate personnel for the situation, which may include Community Responders. Asheville Police Department’s non-emergency line is also available at (828) 252-1110.

Is there a baby changing table in the Downtown Loo?

Yes, a baby changing table is available inside the Downtown Loo for family use.

Where is the Downtown Loo handwashing station?

The handwashing station is mounted on the outside of the restroom facility. This promotes efficiency and encourages folks to limit activities to intended uses. When exiting the restroom, turn left toward the parking garage to find the handwashing station. While the toilet in the restroom facility can and will be open year round, the handwashing station will be winterized (turned off) during the colder months – typically November through March – to prevent water drippage from freezing and becoming a slipping hazard. Hand sanitizer will always be available.

How was the decision made to install the Downtown Loo?