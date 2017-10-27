Press release from United Development Co.:

Asheville, N.C. — New restaurants and retail are on their way to Asheville at a new retail center opening June 2018 called The Peaks. The project celebrated a kick-off on Oct. 26 at the site, which was formerly a UA theater.

The Peaks will occupy a 2-acre corner in Asheville’s retail area on Tunnel Road (Hwy. 70) and South Tunnel Road, across from Asheville Mall and just west of I-240. The location is where the UA Beaucatcher Cinemas 7 once stood before Southlake, Texas-based United Development Co. purchased the property in March 2015 and razed the aging theater to make way for The Peaks.

United Development Co. announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread, Rise Biscuits & Donuts and Sleep Number will open in The Peaks.

The Peaks offers 12 restaurant and retail spaces totaling 33,517 square feet. There will be storefronts on both sides of the center to activate the street with a pedestrian-oriented design, and plaza space will be provided for outdoor dining with views of the mountains.