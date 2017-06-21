Asheville Museum of Science Opens New One-Of-A-Kind Exhibit This Saturday

AMOS presents brand new exhibit – Southern Appalachian Forest Exhibit

ASHEVILLE, NC – June 20th, 2017: The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) is pleased to announce the opening of a brand new installation — The Southern Appalachian Forest Exhibit. AMOS invites the community this Saturday (6/24) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. to explore their newest exhibit.

Grown-ups and children alike are invited to climb into the canopy of the Southern Appalachian Forest Exhibit while exploring the biodiversity of the western North Carolina region. Visitors can view the exhibit floor from a one-of-a-kind bird’s nest, nestled amongst the trees as they climb around the forest maze and slide from canopy to forest floor on a 10 ft. custom slide.

Photo courtesy of Alison Gooding

Built by Vaden Custom , this instillation is entirely unique to the Asheville Museum of Science. “It’s a privilege to create this one-of-a-kind piece that allows children to learn about our diverse forests while fostering a sense of creativity and play,” says Blake Vaden, owner of Vaden Custom .

Locally sourced Locust, Southern Yellow Pine, Sycamore, Ash, and Chestnut wood were used to construct the forest and bird’s nest. Large replicas of Sycamore, Poplar, White Oak, and Black Oak leaves hang from the canopy providing a fully immersive experience. The forests of western North Carolina have over 130 tree species, 65 more tree species than in all of Europe.

“ AMOS is striving to create a place for all to discover what makes western North Carolina so remarkable. This exhibit creates a space for hands-on learning and exploration, releasing the child in all of us, as we uncover what makes our forests so unique,” says Anna Priest, Executive Director of AMOS .

To bring the forest further into the museum, AMOS will be adding signage and interactive panels. Visitors will learn about the role forests play in the carbon cycle, why this region is brimming with biodiversity, which species can be found amongst our trees, and how our forests cope with an ever changing environment.