Press release from City of Asheville:

The following is a public hearing scheduled for the next formal meeting – January 10. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions.

A. Public hearing to consider adoption of the South Slope: A Southside Neighborhood Vision Plan, the City’s visionary framework to help guide continued long-term development of the area.