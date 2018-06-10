Press release from The Village Potters:

The Village Potters announces Nick Joerling as the next presenter in their continuing Master Series Workshops. The demonstration workshop will take place at their Independent Study & Mentoring Studio on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 10:00am-4:00pm.

Beginning with round pots coming from the wheel, Nick Joerling will push, cut, coax, and stretch forms to the edges of their possibilities. The focus will be on utilitarian pots, but he will take liberties with that notion, too. “I like pots that make good use of the constraints of utility and push those boundaries, too,” says Joerling, “Pots that entertain some dicey possibilities. In my own studio, I hope for pots that have qualities of sensuality, empathy, humor, and risk.” In addition to his demonstration, Joerling will present a brief slide talk to give an overview of the kinds of pots he makes, and will lead a lively conversation with attendees about everything from making a living to making pots personal.

Nick Joerling is a full-time studio potter who has maintained a studio in Penland, North Carolina since the mid-1980’s after completing his M.F.A. in Ceramics from Louisiana State University. He has taught in craft programs in the United States and abroad, been widely reviewed and exhibited, and is represented in public and private collections.

The Village Potters’ Masters Series Workshop are a part of their Independent Study & Mentoring Program, and are offered to artists who have been accepted to that studio, with a limited number of tickets available to the general public. Tickets are $195 for the general public, and may be reserved by contacting The Village Potters at 828-253-2424 or online at thevillagepotters.com/shop.

The Village Potters are Sarah Wells Rolland, Judi Harwood, Melanie Robertson, Lori Theriault, Christine Henry, and Julia Mann. They comprise an intentional Collective of potters who share a commitment to inspire a passion for ceramic art and nurture creative exploration through education, experience, relationships, and community. The Village Potters includes three showrooms, a Teaching Center offering ongoing classes in wheel and hand building for adults, an Independent Study and Mentoring Program, and scheduled demonstration and hands-on workshops. The Village Potters is an educational member of The Craft Guild of the Southern Highlands, and is an official distributor for Laguna Clays.

The Village Potters is located in Riverview Station, in Asheville’s historic River Arts District at 191 Lyman Street, #180.