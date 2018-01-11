Press release from No Evil Foods:

ASHEVILLE – No Evil Foods announces the addition of a Vice President of Sales and Director of Strategy to its quickly growing team. The company is ecstatic to officially add Diana Buckel as the VP of Sales and Cheryl Newman as Director of Strategy.

Diana Buckel brings over 20 years experience working with North American retailers and distributors. In her new appointment, Diana will focus on bringing No Evil Foods to major retailers throughout the U.S., an accomplishment of Diana’s in both of her previous positions at Brio Ice Cream and Celtic Sea Salt.

“I am super excited to be involved with a company that has huge potential to change the way consumers look at including plant-based meat in their diet, and in doing so, help change the world!,” says Diana Buckel.

As a vegetarian of over 35 years, Diana brings not only her passion for the No Evil Foods mission, but her love for and belief in the power of a plant-based diet.

Cheryl Newman has been working her magic behind the scenes for the growing company as a mentor and strategic advisor for over a year. She has now officially joined the leadership team at No Evil Foods and will operate as the Director of Strategy for the company.

Cheryl brings years of experience with mission-driven companies including Honest Tea where she served as Vice-President and Deputy Chief of Mission. She also guides companies such as Simple Mills and Revolution Gelato as a Board Member and advisor.

“I first met the No Evil Foods team at an Asheville farm market, and in those first few minutes I knew that co-founders Mike and Sadrah had their very own magic going on. The brand reflects their incredible passion, their creativity with flavors, and a deep mission – all things I look for in not only the companies I work with, but the products I consume. No Evil Foods success is being built on that foundation, and I’m all in!,” says Cheryl Newman.

The additions to the executive team come immediately following No Evil Foods announcement of expansion into 31 new Rocky Mountain Region Whole Foods Markets.

About No Evil Foods

No Evil Foods is an Asheville, NC business dedicated to using simple, organic ingredients to create delicious Plant Meats for anyone looking for a healthier, more sustainable option to animal protein. No Evil Foods product line includes, Comrade Cluck ‘No Chicken’, The Stallion ‘Italian Sausage’, El Zapatista ‘Chorizo’, and Pit Boss ‘Pulled ‘Pork’ BBQ,’ all low in fat, high in protein, and free from cholesterol, nitrates and antibiotics. No Evil Foods started in 2014 and is now available in Whole Foods, Earth Fare, MOM’s (My Organic Market) and in co-ops, independent grocers and restaurants throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.